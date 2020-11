Pearls may provide new information processing options for biomedical, military innovations



Source: thecurbsiders.com



Innovators are using pearls to provide potential new opportunities for spectral information processing that can be applied to spectroscopy in biomedical and military applications. The team demonstrated light transport-assisted information processing by creating a pearl spectrometer. More in www.sciencedaily.com »