Exercise classes can reduce loneliness, social isolation in seniors



Added: 12.11.2020



Source: news.umich.edu



Seniors who joined group exercise classes experienced decreased loneliness and social isolation, according to a new study conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes have continued virtually since March, and early results suggest the online versions are also effective.