Researchers Sequence Genomes of 363 Bird Species



Added: 12.11.2020



Source: www.digitaljournal.com



Scientists from the Bird 10,000 Genomes Project have successfully sequenced and analyzed the genomes of a total of 363 bird species from 92.4% (218 out of 236) of avian families, including 267 bird species that have been sequenced for the first time. Since the first bird evolved more than 150 million years ago, its descendants [...]