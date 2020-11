Giant Galaxy Cluster Acts as Cosmic Furnace



Added: 12.11.2020 21:05 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.jpl.nasa.gov



HSC J023336-053022, a massive galaxy cluster located approximately 4 billion light-years away from Earth, is heating the material within it to hundreds of millions of degrees Celsius - over 25 times hotter than the core of the Sun. Galaxy clusters contain thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes. Typically, they have a mass [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: USA