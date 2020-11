Rats are capable of transmitting hantavirus



Researchers have confirmed Germany's first-ever case of animal-to-human transmission involving a specific species of virus known as the 'Seoul virus'. Researchers were able to confirm the presence of the virus in a young female patient and her pet rat. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Germany