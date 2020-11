Americans likely to attend large holiday gatherings despite COVID-19, survey finds



A new national survey finds that although a majority of Americans plan to take precautions at holiday gatherings, such as social distancing and asking those with COVID symptoms not to attend, many will also put themselves at risk. Nearly two in five report they will likely attend a gathering with more than 10 people and a third will not ask guests to wear masks. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes