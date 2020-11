Mental health strained by disaster



Added: 12.11.2020 3:27 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



A new study found that suicide rates increase during all types of disasters -- including severe storms, floods, hurricanes and ice storms -- with the largest overall increase occurring two years after a disaster. A team of researchers examined the impact of 281 natural disasters on suicide rates during a 12-year span and found overall suicide rates increased by 23% when compared to rates before and after the disaster. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: SPA