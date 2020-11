Added: 11.11.2020 20:18 | 7 views | 0 comments

Using a new mass-separator of radioactive isotopes, called the KEK Isotope Separation System (KISS), which is developed and operated by the Wako Nuclear Science Centre in the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization in Japan, an international team of experimental physicists has produced the world’s first purified beams of tantalum-187 (187Ta) - a development that could [...]