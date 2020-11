Walnut-Rich Diet May Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Disease



Added: 11.11.2020 16:32 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: portuguese-american-journal.com



Regular consumption of walnuts in older adults may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by reducing the concentration of certain inflammatory biomarkers, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Chronic inflammation is a critical factor in the development and progression of atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NFL Tags: Rita Ora