Europa’s Plumes May Originate from Near-Surface Brine Reservoirs, Not Global Ocean



Added: 11.11.2020 18:08 | 8 views | 0 comments



Europa, the sixth of Jupiter's moons and the fourth largest, has a subsurface ocean covered by an icy shell. Despite evidence for plumes on the icy moon, no surface features have been definitively identified as their source to date. Furthermore, it remains unknown whether the activity originates from near-surface water reservoirs within Europa's ice shell