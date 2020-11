New Pterosaur Species Found Hiding in Plain Sight in Museum



Added: 11.11.2020 18:46 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.palass.org



A new re-examination of fossil material housed in the Sedgwick Museum of Cambridge and the Booth Museum at Brighton has revealed the fossilized jaw fragments from a new Cretaceous-period azhdarchid pterosaur previously identified as shark fin spines and fish jaws. Roy Smith, a PhD student at the University of Portsmouth, made the discovery while he [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » GM Tags: EU