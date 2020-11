Climate change causes landfalling hurricanes to stay stronger for longer



Added: 11.11.2020 17:28 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.climate-change-guide.com



Climate change is causing hurricanes that make landfall to take more time to weaken, reports a new study. The researchers showed that hurricanes that develop over warmer oceans carry more moisture and therefore stay stronger for longer after hitting land. This means that in the future, as the world continues to warm, hurricanes are more likely to reach communities farther inland and be more destructive. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Climate change