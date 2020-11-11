Hundreds of copies of Newton's Principia found in new census



A systematic search for copies of the first edition of Newton's Principia (1687) unearthed copies in at least 27 countries, yielding new insights about how people engaged with the famous book. More in www.sciencedaily.com »