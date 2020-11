Universe is Getting Hotter, Says New Study



Added: 10.11.2020 20:23 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: dcuobloguide.com



The mean temperature of gas across the Universe has increased more than 10 times over the last 10 billion years and reached about 2 million Kelvin today, according to new research published in the Astrophysical Journal. “Our new measurement provides a direct confirmation of the seminal work by Jim Peebles, who laid out the theory [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Temperatures