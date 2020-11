A viable vaccine for tough tumors



While immunotherapies work well for some cancers, others are immune-resistant and condemn patients to the severe side effects of long-term chemo treatment. A new cancer vaccine successfully treated immune-resistant breast cancer in mice, 100% of which survived a second injection of cancer cells, indicating long-term immunity with no side effects. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: Breast cancer