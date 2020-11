Europa’s Icy Surface Glows in the Dark, New Study Suggests



Jupiter’s icy moon Europa is bombarded by a constant and intense blast of radiation from the gas giant. Different salty compounds on the moon’s surface react differently to the radiation and emit their own unique glimmer. To the naked eye, this glow would look sometimes slightly green, sometimes slightly blue or white and with varying [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU