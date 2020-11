Added: 10.11.2020 17:41 | 9 views | 0 comments

Paranthropus robustus is a small-brained extinct hominin that lived between 2 million and 1.2 million years ago in what is now South Africa. Discovered in 1938, it was among the first early hominins described and the first discovered robust australopithecine. Paranthropus robustus males were thought to be substantially larger than females - much like the [...]