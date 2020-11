Researchers discover the secret of how moss spreads



Added: 10.11.2020 16:25 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: earthsky.org



Researchers have discovered how mosses became one of our planet's most widely distributed plants -- global wind systems transport them along Earth's latitudes, to rooftops, sidewalks and lawns worldwide, and as far away as Antarctica. This new knowledge can provide us with a better understanding of how other small organisms are spread, including airborne bacteria and organisms that produce airborne spores. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher Tags: Airbnb