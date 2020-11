Improving high-energy lithium-ion batteries with carbon filler



Added: 10.11.2020 16:25 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: spectrum.ieee.org



Lithium-ion batteries are the major rechargeable power source for many portable devices as well as electric vehicles, but their use is limited, because they do not provide high power output while simultaneously allowing reversible energy storage. New research aims to offer a solution by showing how the inclusion of conductive fillers improves battery performance. More in www.sciencedaily.com »