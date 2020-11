Plasma treatments quickly kill coronavirus on surfaces



Plasma could yield a significant breakthrough in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. In a new study, modeling conducted showed strains of the coronavirus on surfaces like metal, leather, and plastic were killed in as little as 30 seconds of treatment with argon-fed, cold atmospheric plasma. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: FED