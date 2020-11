Urban gulls adapt foraging schedule to human activity patterns



Added: 10.11.2020 16:25 | 9 views | 0 comments



If you've ever seen a seagull snatch a pasty or felt their beady eyes on your sandwich in the park, you'd be right to suspect they know exactly when to strike to increase their chances of getting a human snack. A new study is the most in-depth look to date at the foraging behaviors of urban gulls and how they've adapted to patterns of human activity in a city. More in www.sciencedaily.com » ADATA Tags: Strikes