Sticky electrons: When repulsion turns into attraction



Source: wordlesstech.com



Scientists explain what happens at a strange 'border line' in materials science: Under certain conditions, materials change from well-known behavior to different, partly unexplained phenomena. This can be explained by the emergence of attractive forces, counteracting the repulsion between electrons. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists