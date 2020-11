Prescriptions of antipsychotic medications in young children is declining



Source: futurism.com



The use of antipsychotics in young children is declining but doctors continue to prescribe these medications off-label for conditions not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and without the recommended psychiatric consultation, a new study found. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children