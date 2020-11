Black hole or no black hole: On the outcome of neutron star collisions

Added: 10.11.2020 18:32 | 9 views | 0 comments

A new study investigates black-hole formation in neutron star mergers. Computer simulations show that the properties of dense nuclear matter play a crucial role, which directly links the astrophysical merger event to heavy-ion collision experiments at GSI and FAIR. These properties will be studied more precisely at the future FAIR facility.