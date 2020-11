Added: 09.11.2020 23:49 | 8 views | 0 comments

Vitamin D status during pregnancy has multifaceted effects on maternal health. Researchers found that vitamin D sufficiency lowered the expression of placental genes related to preeclampsia - a severe, and sometimes fatal, condition. Their findings shed new light on the development of preeclampsia during pregnancy and how it may correlate with maternal vitamin D status.