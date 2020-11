LOFAR Radio Telescope Directly Detects New Brown Dwarf



Astronomers using the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope have discovered a new brown dwarf, a substellar object not quite massive enough to fuse hydrogen in its core. It is the first substellar object to be discovered through radio observations. The newly-detected object, named BDR J1750+3809, is a cold brown dwarf of spectral type T6.5. Nicknamed Elegast,