First brown dwarf discovered by radio observations confirmed



Added: 09.11.2020 18:24 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businessinsider.com.au



New research has led to the first direct discovery of a cold brown dwarf from its radio wavelength emission. Along with paving the way for future brown dwarf discoveries, this result is an important step towards applying radio astronomy to the exciting field of exoplanets. More in www.sciencedaily.com »