Researchers using Big Data have shown that the average length of the menstrual cycle in Japanese women peaks at 23 years with a trough at 45. Body temperature was consistent for the follicular phase of the cycle, but the average during the luteal phase peaks and stabilizes in the thirties, declining after 42. These findings replace outdated statistics and are relevant for research into female reproductive health in Japan.