Added: 09.11.2020 18:46 | 10 views | 0 comments

The greater glider (Petauroides volans), a large, nocturnal gliding marsupial endemic to Australia, isn’t one species, but rather three distinct ones. Greater gliders have a widespread distribution primarily associated with eucalypt forests along Australia’s Great Dividing Range from northern Queensland to southern Victoria. Strictly tree-dwelling, they are vulnerable to habitat loss and disturbance due to [...]