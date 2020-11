Researchers discover bacterial DNA's recipe for success



Source: www.slideshare.net



Biomedical engineers have developed a way of modeling how potentially beneficial packages of DNA called plasmids circulate and accumulate through a complex environment that includes many bacterial species. The researchers hope that their new model will lay the groundwork for others to better model and predict how important traits such as antibiotic resistance in pathogens or metabolic abilities in bacteria bred to clean environmental pollution will spread and grow in a given environment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA, Cher Tags: Bacteria