Fast Radio Burst Detected from Magnetar in Milky Way



Added: 09.11.2020 16:26 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rcinet.ca



Astronomers using the CHIME (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment) and FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope) telescopes have detected an extremely intense radio burst emanating from SGR 1935+2154, a magnetar located 4,400 parsecs (14,351 light-years) away in the constellation of Vulpecula. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are mysterious and rarely detected bursts of radio waves from [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Canada