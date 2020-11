Early Hunter-Gatherer Females Hunted Big-Game Animals



Added: 09.11.2020 14:02 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: metro.co.uk



Archaeological excavations at the site of Wilamaya Patjxa in the high Peruvian Andes in have revealed a 9,000-year-old female burial associated with a big-game hunting toolkit. “An archaeological discovery and analysis of early burial practices overturns the long-held ‘man-the-hunter’ hypothesis,” said lead author Dr. Randy Haas, a researcher in the Department of Anthropology at the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Animals