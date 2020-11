Cell aging can be slowed by oxidants



At high concentrations, reactive oxygen species - known as oxidants - are harmful to cells in all organisms and have been linked to aging. But a new study, has now shown that low levels of the oxidant hydrogen peroxide can stimulate an enzyme that helps slow down the ageing of yeast cells. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: LinkedIn