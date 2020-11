Scientists unravel how and why Amazon trees die



Added: 09.11.2020 12:41 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: vtnews.vt.edu



The capacity of the Amazon forest to store carbon in a changing climate will ultimately be determined by how fast trees die - and what kills them. Now, a huge new study has unravelled what factors control tree mortality rates in Amazon forests and helps to explain why tree mortality is increasing across the Amazon basin. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Amazon Tags: Scientists