Calories by the clock? Squeezing most of your calories in early doesn't impact weight loss



Source: www.delish.com



Time-restricted eating, which restricts eating to specific hours of the day, did not impact weight among overweight adults with prediabetes or diabetes. Adults in the 12-week study ate the same healthy, pre-prepared foods, however, one group ate the bulk of their calories before 1 p.m. each day, versus the other group that ate 50% of their calories after 5 p.m. More in www.sciencedaily.com »