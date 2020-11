Added: 09.11.2020 10:19 | 11 views | 0 comments

SDSS J0901+1814, a giant galaxy cluster located 3.9 billion light-years away in the constellation of Cancer, is so massive that its gravity distorts and magnifies light from a more distant starburst galaxy. Galaxy clusters contain thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes. Typically, they have a mass of about one million billion times [...]