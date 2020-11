Baby dinosaurs were 'little adults'



Source: hodarinundu.deviantart.com



Paleontologists have described for the first time an almost complete skeleton of a juvenile Plateosaurus and discovered that it looked very similar to its parents even at a young age. That could have important implications for how the young animals lived and moved around. The young Plateosaurus, nicknamed 'Fabian', was discovered in 2015 at the Frick fossil site in Switzerland. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Switzerland Tags: Animals