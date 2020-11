Patients reported international hydroxychloroquine shortages due to COVID-19



foreignpolicyblogs.com



A new study shows that patients with rheumatic diseases across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Americas and Europe had trouble filling their prescriptions of antimalarial drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, during the 2020 global coronavirus pandemic, when antimalarials were touted as a possible COVID-19 treatment. Patients who could not access their antimalarial drugs faced worse physical and mental health outcomes as a result. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Africa Tags: EU