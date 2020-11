Cambrian Shrimp-Like Arthropod Had Five Eyes



Paleontologists in China have uncovered exceptionally preserved fossils of a previously unknown genus and species of extinct arthropod, Kylinxia zhangi, that provides important insights into the phylogenetic relationships among early arthropods, the evolutionary transformations and disparity of their frontal appendages, and the origin of crucial evolutionary innovations in the phylum Euarthropoda. Kylinxia zhangi swam in