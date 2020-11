Ultraviolet Fluorescence Discovered in Platypus



Source: www.grandrapidsmn.com



The fur of the platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus), one of only five extant species of monotremes (egg-laying mammals), absorbs ultraviolet light at wavelengths of 200-400 nm and re-emits visible light, making it fluoresce, according to new research from Northland College and the Warner College of Natural Resources at Colorado State University. This is the first observation [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »



