Final dance of unequal black hole partners



Researchers used the Frontera supercomputer to model for the first time a black hole merger of two black holes with very different sizes (128:1). The research required seven months of constant computation. The results predict the gravitational waves such a merger would produce, as well as characteristics of the resulting merged black hole.