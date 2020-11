Added: 06.11.2020 17:26 | 6 views | 0 comments

Using the spectral data collected by the Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer (VIMS) onboard NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, a team of researchers has found a mixture of organic materials and water ice in nine impact craters on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn. “Like Earth, Titan has a thick atmosphere that acts as a protective shield [...]