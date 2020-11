Has the hidden matter of the universe been discovered?



Astrophysicists consider that around 40% of the ordinary matter that makes up stars, planets and galaxies remains undetected, concealed in the form of a hot gas in the complexe cosmic web. Today, scientists may have detected, for the first time, this hidden matter through an innovative statistical analysis of 20-year-old data. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists