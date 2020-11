Scientists design magnets with outstanding properties



Added: 06.11.2020 16:39 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wordsun.com



An international team has discovered a novel way to design magnets with outstanding physical properties, which could make them complementary to, or even competitive with traditional inorganic magnets, which are widely used in everyday appliances. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists