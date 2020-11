Anti-depressant repurposed to treat childhood cancer



Added: 06.11.2020 14:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.technologynetworks.com



A new study has found that a commonly prescribed anti-depressant may halt growth of a type of cancer known as childhood sarcoma, at least in mice and laboratory cell experiments. The findings ignite hope of novel treatment strategies against this disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer