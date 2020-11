Vaccine shows promise against herpes virus



A genetically edited form of a herpes simplex virus has outperformed a leading vaccine candidate in a new study. When challenged with a virulent strain of the sexually transmitted HSV-2, vaccinated guinea pigs displayed fewer genital lesions, less viral replication and less of the viral shedding that most readily spreads infection. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Sex