COVID-19 is making tinnitus worse, new study finds



Added: 06.11.2020 2:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thequint.com



New research reveals that tinnitus, a common condition that causes the perception of noise in the ear and head, is being exacerbated by COVID-19. The study, which involved 3,103 participants from 48 countries, found that 40 percent of those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 simultaneously experience a worsening of their tinnitus. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Acer