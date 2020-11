Meet Ajnabia odysseus, First Duck-Billed Dinosaur from Africa



Source: www.theworldorbust.com



An international team of paleontologists has identified a new genus and species of lambeosaurine hadrosaur from fossils dug up in Morocco, North Africa. The newly-discovered dinosaur, dubbed Ajnabia odysseus, roamed our planet some 66 million years ago during the Maastrichtian age of the Late Cretaceous epoch. The ancient creature was a member of Hadrosauridae, a [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Africa Tags: EU