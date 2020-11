New technology allows cameras to capture colors invisible to the human eye



New research will allow cameras to recognize colors that the human eye and even ordinary cameras are unable to perceive. The technology makes it possible to image gases and substances such as hydrogen, carbon and sodium, each of which has a unique color in the infrared spectrum, as well as biological compounds that are found in nature but are 'invisible' to the naked eye or ordinary cameras. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology