Boosting treatments for metastatic melanoma



Source: nexusnewsfeed.com



Clinician-scientists say that new findings might have identified a treatment-boosting drug to enhance effectiveness of therapies for metastatic cancer and make them less toxic, giving patients a fighting chance at survival and improved quality of life.